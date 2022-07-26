A PRESENTER and keen skateboarder has been nominated for a Community Pride award for his tireless campaigning and charity work.

Ryan Swain, who lives in Malton, has been nominated for the Person of the Year prize in this year's awards.

Over the last 18 months, Ryan and a group of other skateboarders in the area have been campaigning to Norton Town Council for funding to refurbish Malton Skate Park and the renowned half-pipe ramp at the site. Recently, they managed to secure £50,000 for the work at the skate park - which Ryan was over the moon about.

Speaking on his nomination for the award, Ryan said: "I'm truly speechless. Thank you so much to those who have nominated me and supported me. Hopefully some of the things I gave achieved this year will be a beacon for others to stand up for what they believe in and most importantly what is right to make positive changes in their communities. As I always say, perseverance and integrity always prevail.

"I pride myself on being a positive role model for all generations and have dedicated my life to helping others and charities from a young age, as I just purely love life and I'm grateful for it. If I can use my name I'm making for myself to improve and change other people's lives then I'm going to, it's an absolute no-brainer for me.

"I was born with a heart defect and when I was four has to have major heart surgery which changed my life and I'm lucky to be alive, so as I was granted that second chance, I've used it wisely to help those who are less fortunate."

During his charity work, Ryan has skateboarded 100 miles for Cancer Research UK, completing the challenge under 12 hours over three days across North Yorkshire.

He has also being going in to schools colleges and community groups delivering motivational talks called '#ADHDandMe', talking and educating and inspiring people about ADHD and mental health offering coping mechanisms, helplines and inspiring people to speak up and helping them to channel it and use their mental health disorders to achieve positive things.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Ryan was also busy entertaining NHS staff, carers and keyworkers with his popular 'Play Your Cards Right' gameshow which he streamed daily and was joined by celebrity guests spreading a lot of cheer in a difficult time to many on the frontline. He also helped to raise over £25,000 for NHS Charities Together streaming live DJ sets on social media.

He often offers his talents and services to helping charities and organisations helping others for free.

Ryan has been invited to join the Community Pride awards ceremony in York later in the year - where winners will be revealed.