CELEBRATE a 'Summer of Fun' with a packed programme of events at a popular venue in the East Riding of Yorkshire.
The Summer of Fun is back at Sewerby Hall and Gardens for the summer holidays, with a full programme of fun events and activities right through until early September.
The highlight will once again be Yorkshire Day on Monday August 1, with the traditional celebrations, including the chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, councillor John Whittle, reading the Proclamation at 11.47am, and a chance to take part in Yorkshire Pudding and spoon races, make a Yorkshire flag, listen to local music by The Assembly Line in The Orangery, watch the Makara Morris Dancers and take part in a Rusticus Encounter with the charismatic Pirate Captain.
There will also be Morris dancing, and flat cap flinging, and in the Edwardian kitchen there will be some recipes from the archive to take home.
For details of all events in the six-week Summer of Fun, and all facilities, including the zoo, gardens, outdoor activities, and the Clock Tower Café, plus opening times and admission prices, visit the website.
There is no need to book, but visitors are reminded that they can save money on admission prices by booking online in advance.
