North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident at the height of the recent heatwave, as every fire engine was in use tackling blazes, according to The Press (July 21).
In view of the fact that heatwaves are expected to become more regular due to naturally-occurring, increasingly erratic weather systems, combined with the obvious effects of global warming, maybe now is not a good time to make cuts within the Fire Services?
A Hulme, Middlethorpe Drive, York
