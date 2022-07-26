A WOMAN has been injured in a car crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 8.40pm to a crash in Barlby, near Selby last night (July 25).

A spokesman for the service said: "Selby and York crew responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision.

"On arrival they found one woman was trapped in the vehicle.

"Crews assisted her from the vehicle.

"She is believed to have sustained minor injuries."