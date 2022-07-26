A WOMAN has been injured in a car crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 8.40pm to a crash in Barlby, near Selby last night (July 25).
A spokesman for the service said: "Selby and York crew responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision.
"On arrival they found one woman was trapped in the vehicle.
"Crews assisted her from the vehicle.
"She is believed to have sustained minor injuries."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article