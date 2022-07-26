FOUR people were arrested in North Yorkshire after thieves stolen two motorhome.

North Yorkshire Police say in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 24) officers spotted two motorhomes reported stolen in the North East.

Traffic Constable David Minto was on the scene.

He said: "We dealt with the theft of two motor homes from Northumbria Police reported to us via Durham Police.

"The first was stopped by me and two colleagues.

"The driver considererd legging it but was swiftly detained.

"The second vehicle failed to stop for my colleague but the pursuit was quickly resolved.

"Both vehicles were undamaged other than that to the steering column in order to steal them.

"Both occupants of each vehicle were disqualified and further arrested for that too."