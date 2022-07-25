KEVIN HOLLINRAKE has backed Rishi Sunak’s policy on China.

The Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton has spoken of his support for Sunak’s stance on China in an article in The Times.

According to PA media, Sunak promised to close all 30 of the country’s Confucius Institutes in the UK funded by the Chinese Government.

These are allegedly culture and language centres, but PA media say that critics have labelled them propaganda tools amid worsening relations between the West and China.

The Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak accused China of “stealing our technology and infiltrating our universities”, pledging to work with US President Joe Biden to stand up to China at home and abroad.

In an article in The Times, Hollinrake spoke of his support for Sunak’s stance on the matter.

He said: “The plans that Rishi has set out today are tough — and rightly so. China and the Chinese Communist Party is the single largest threat to Britain and to global security this century.

“We need a robust policy to deal with China, and the key to that policy must be co-operation with our international partners and allies.”

The Thirsk and Malton MP explained that he feels Rishi Sunak will be able to create a "broad alliance of partners" to work with the UK in tackling international issues such as cybersecurity and telecommunications security.

Hollinrake’s comments come ahead of tonight’s (July 25) live BBC TV debate, where Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will go head-to-head for the first time at 9pm.