Local politicians have already responded to our ‘Don’t turn your back on the North’ campaign with demands of their own directed at Britain’s two contenders to be next Prime Minister.

City of York Council leader Keith Aspden said the contest to be next Conservative PM had highlighted some ‘very concerning policy ideas’ , from cutting zero carbon targets to cutting public services to pay for multi billion worth tax cuts. Levelling Up had figured only on the fringes of the debate, he said.

“York remains at the bottom of central Government spending tables, from education to spending powers per resident,” he said. “Both candidates should set out their levelling up objectives that can actually be delivered by the next election. We need systematic change that would support the whole region and unlock York and North Yorkshire’s full potential.

Keith Aspden

“There’s much that this Conservative government have promised but have dismally failed to deliver. High on this list is fixing the social care crisis. Neither councils nor individuals can any longer afford the cost of the unsustainable and crumbling social care system. "Allowing and supporting councils to build more social housing must also finally move beyond words. Systematic legislative reforms could help us build the homes York needs, this includes cheaper loans, access to low-priced public land and the right to keep 100 per cent of the sale price of council homes sold off under Right to Buy scheme.

“Finally, both candidates should set out clearly how they suggest to fix the increasing pressures on local service delivery. Services that are already under so much pressure, particularly in the North of England, need investment and sustainable long term plans not one-off last-minute funds that are nothing more than a sticking plaster.”

York Central’s Labour MP Rachael Maskell:

“Across York and the North, people are innovating, creating and developing against the odds but without the funding and investment that other parts of the country receive.

“Given the opportunity to determine our own destiny, with the resources necessary, I know that we will excel.

“However, right now, we need a focus on building a safety net to support people who are facing frightening energy, food, fuel and housing costs. Paying better wages, pensions or other social security payments is a first step, but getting in control of the market is also necessary. No family should go hungry or cold, or not be able to afford to pay the rent, and yet this is a reality for far too many, including here in York.”

York Outer Conservative MP Julian Sturdy:

“With one candidate born and raised in the North and the other representing a North Yorkshire constituency, I have no doubt that whoever is the next Prime Minister they will continue to level up the North.

“I am pleased to see that both candidates have signed up to Conservative Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen's '5-Point Levelling-Up Pledge' which means they're committed to fully constructing Northern Powerhouse Rail delivering east-west connectivity; giving devolved spending powers to a directly elected Mayor of York and North Yorkshire; and reforming the rules which Treasury spending is assessed against which currently disadvantage the North.

"While the long-term focus to tackle the cost-of-living crisis needs to be to continue to grow a high wage high growth economy and build up our domestic energy security through viable renewable options, I would like to see the candidates propose policies to bring down the cost of petrol and diesel - either through further cuts to fuel duty or through other means."

Malton and Thirsk Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake:

"More public and private sector investment in the North will improve prosperity and opportunities for Northern residents and will lead to more growth and increased tax revenues for the Treasury.

"I am delighted that as a fellow Yorkshire MP, Rishi has doubled down on the record levelling-up spending he has already committed to by announcing plans to appoint a new Minister for the North and offering more devolution and even greater levels of investment."