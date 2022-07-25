ONE person has been killed and another seriously injured in a crash in the Yorkshire Wolds.
Humberside Police said the collision happened on the B1253, near Langtoft, between Driffield and Filey, in East Yorkshire, at about 7.10pm yesterday evening, and involved a Black Range Rover Evoque.
A force spokesperson said that the passenger in the vehicle was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time," they said.
"The driver remains in hospital with serious injuries."
They asked anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who saw the vehicle prior to the crash or has dashcam footage from the area at the time, to call 101 quoting log number 512 of 24 July 2022.
The spokesperson did not reveal any more of the circumstances surrounding the crash, or any details of the two casualties.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here