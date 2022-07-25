A WOMAN from North Yorkshire whose grandfather was diagnosed with dementia aged just 62 will join hundreds of fundraisers taking part in a memory walk.

Aleesha Newman, 22, of Cayton, in Scarborough will be joined by partner Ben for the Castle Howard Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walk on Sunday, September 25 – and they are encouraging others to get involved also to raise vital funds for the charity.

Aleesha describes her granddad Nick, who she calls ‘Granfie’, as her ‘best friend’ and says he had a huge influence on her upbringing.

Now, eights years after his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, she talks of the heartache of watching his gradual decline as the condition worsens.

Aleesha Newman from Cayton, Scarborough, is taking part in the Castle Howard Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walk for her granddad Nick, who she calls ‘Granfie’

She said: “Each day is slowly getting worse for him and everyone around him. The way I describe having a relative with Alzheimer’s is that it’s like grieving for a loved one twice – once while they are still here, and then you will have to go through it again when the day comes that you lose them.

“Granfie may not remember the memories we created as I grew up, but I certainly cherish them. Knowing he won’t see me walk down the aisle on the day I get married breaks me, but he will be walking with me in my heart.

“And when I bring my own family into the world, they will be brought up knowing all about their Great Grandad and the incredible person he is.”

Aleesha as a baby with Nick

Aleesha, a customer service assistant for an online retail company, is Nick’s only granddaughter and says he always regarded her as his ‘little girl’.

She recalls with great fondness their time together when he would take her to horse riding lessons or on his canal boat.

She added: “Granfie lives in Somerset with my nana, who cares for him, and it’s hard to say if he still recognises all his family. He doesn’t address us by our names any longer, but he does smile at us – so I hope that’s a sign that he does recognise us in some way.

“This will be the third time I have taken part in a Memory Walk, but the first time in York. It’s important to me to do what I can to raise awareness.

“If by doing so I can help more people like Granfie, then it will be worth it – and I know he would be proud of me for getting involved.”

Memory Walk brings together people who have been personally affected by dementia, those who want to walk to remember a loved one, and people looking to raise money for charity.

Linda Haggie, Area Manager for Alzheimer’s Society in Yorkshire, said: “It has never been more important to support Alzheimer’s Society’s crucial work. Too many people across Yorkshire are facing dementia alone without adequate support. We urgently need to find a cure, improve care and offer help and understanding for people affected.

“We are in awe of our amazing fundraisers like Aleesha and Ben, who go above and beyond to raise vital funds and awareness for the estimated 76,130 people living with dementia in Yorkshire and Humber. Every step our fundraisers take will to help us provide a lifeline of support for as many people affected by dementia as possible.

“We can’t wait to see walkers of all ages and abilities return to Castle Howard this autumn and I would call on family, friends and colleagues from across the region to put their best foot forward to support this vital cause.”

Hundreds of walkers have already registered to take part in the 6km Castle Howard Memory Walk, which will be on the morning of Sunday, September 25.

Those who can’t make the official event can opt to walk on their own, or with loved ones, on the paths, pavements, parks or pebbles in a location of their choosing throughout September.

Memory Walk events have been a regular fixture in the Autumn calendar for over 10 years, seeing half a million walkers raise over £41 million for Alzheimer’s Society.

Visit memorywalk.org.uk to find out more about organising your own Memory Walk or taking part in Alzheimer’s Society’s organised events this Autumn.