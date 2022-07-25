PLANNING chiefs have refused a planning a retrospective planning application for a company to have storage containers on a York car park.

Jorvick Removals and Self-Storage sought to use part of a car park in the Clifton Gate Business Park in Wiggington, saying it had site the containers elsewhere and a planning officer told them to move them to the car park.

The storage facility provides self-storage for site tenants, local business and individuals.

Jorvick further said the site was part of a long-standing parking are and the 38 containers took up only a small part of the car park on its western boundary and were not intrusive or visible from the public highway. The business park has both residential and business uses, it contained no listed buildings and storage use was in keeping with this employment area.

However, City of York Planners said the application site was in the Green Belt and this meant installing 38 blue painted shipping containers would create a development that encroached into the open countryside and Green Belt.

“The proposal results in significant harm to openness both spatially and visually and thus constitutes inappropriate development in the Green Belt,” their report concluded, adding this made it contrary to local and national planning policies.