TRAIN firms running through York and North Yorkshire are advising passengers to only travel if necessary on Wednesday (July 27), as the third day of national rail strikes gets underway.

The first national rail strike last month marked the country’s biggest rail strike since 1989.

Around 40,000 rail staff, who are members of the RMT union, across 13 train operators, walked out over disputes concerning pay, pensions and working conditions.

The RMT are continuing their action on Wednesday with LNER saying rail passengers travelling on the East Coast Main Line should plan ahead and only travel by train if it’s necessary this Wednesday. Train services will be limited and only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm amid national industrial action.

Thousands of specially-trained and fully qualified back-up staff will step in during the walkout - which has been called by the RMT union - to keep vital services running for those who need them. But with less than half of usual services planned to run between London and Edinburgh via Peterborough, York and Newcastle, passengers are asked to only travel by train if they must.

Trains are set to start later and finish much earlier than usual, between 7.30am and 6.30pm, with the last services leaving in the early afternoon. Those who really need to travel should allow extra time and check their last train times.

Simon Pumphrey, East Coast Infrastructure Director for Network Rail said: “This Wednesday, passengers travelling on the East Coast Main Line will face a limited train service due to the ongoing industrial action.

“I’d urge those who absolutely need to travel by train to plan ahead, check their journey and expect significant disruption. I can only apologise for the impact that this will have on people’s plans.”

Passengers should also expect disruption on the morning of Thursday 28 July with a later start to services as railway workers return to their duties.

Separately, ASLEF has called strike action across seven train operators on Saturday (July 30) that will significantly disrupt some routes, so passengers are asked to check their journeys before travelling over the weekend as well.

TransPennine Express (TPE) is running an extremely limited train service on Wednesday, and those planning to travel should seek alternative transport and only travel if their journey is absolutely necessary, with further delays and cancellations likely, and trains expected to be very busy.

Disruption is also expected on both the day before and after.

TPE will be running services on just four routes on July 27, which are: Newcastle – Edinburgh, Sheffield – Cleethorpes, Manchester Airport – Preston and Manchester Piccadilly – York.

Many of the company’s managed stations will be closed, with no rail or replacement service available for customers. Bikes will not be permitted on trains on the strike day.

Anyone making an essential trip this Wednesday should plan ahead carefully, check before travel and allow extra time for journeys.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express said: “Continued strike action by RMT is disappointing, and while we will do our best to keep those making essential journeys moving, we will only be able to provide a limited service across a handful of routes.

“We are urging anyone planning travel on the impacted date to seek alternative transport and only travel if absolutely necessary, with disruption also expected on the days either side of the strike.”

Northern has published the timetable for the skeleton service it will operate next Wednesday (27 July) and also issued a Do Not Travel notice for the day on Wednesday.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’ve taken on board learnings from the previous RMT strikes last month and have done everything we can to offer a skeleton service on the parts of our network where we’re able to - but our advice remains not to travel.

“The timetable we have put in place has been agreed with Network Rail, who have had to consider the requirements of other train operators and freight services on the network.

“We apologise in advance for the disruption and inconvenience that the RMT’s industrial action will cause. Services are also likely to be disrupted on Thursday, 28 July given the impact of the strike on fleet displacement across our 550-station network. Customers should check online before they travel.

"We continue to be keen to speak to the RMT to find a resolution and avoid any future strikes.”

Those making essential journeys during the strike action can check their journeys National Rail Enquiries.