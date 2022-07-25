RAIL Minister Wendy Morton has visited York to learn more about the city’s bid to become the home of Great British Railways.
Her fact-finding visit today came just weeks after York joined Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster and Newcastle-upon-Tyne on the official shortlist to be chosen as the national headquarters of Britain’s railways.
GBR will be the single, accountable public body responsible for running the railways.
City leaders have said that basing the HQ in York could have a major impact on York, estimating it would add £110 million to the economy and create 1,600 new jobs.
Amongst those meeting the Minister today were York Central MP Rachael Maskell, York council leader Keith Aspden, University of York vice-chancellor Charlie Jeffery, National Railway Museum director Judith McNichol and York St John University vice chancellor Karen Bryan.
The Minister said she was visiting each place on the shortlist in turn. "For each of those towns and cities, it's an opportunity for jobs and skills, to put their town or city on the map," she said.
She said a whole range of factors would be taken into consideration in selecting the location for the HQ, including what the opportunities are, connectivity and value for money, but ultimately it would be a decision for the Transport Secretary.
