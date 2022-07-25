The public is being given the opportunity to shape the future of a section of the A64 from today (Monday).

Several options to improve the Hopgrove junction near York to Barton-le-Willows, all of which will bring significant benefits to the area, have been put forward for public consultation. National Highways is inviting road users, residents, businesses, councillors and other members of the community to have their say.

National Highways Project Manager John Killeen said “We’re asking as many people as possible to have their say on the choices under consideration. Road infrastructure improvements affect everyone. They help us move around the country and connect with one another, whether we are driving, cycling or walking.

“The options we have put forward today will provide quicker, smoother journeys for jobs and leisure, support a growing economy and foster local regeneration and improve safety, reducing collisions and the delays these can cause.

“It’s essential that we understand people’s views so we can ensure we deliver the right scheme to make this section of the A64 fit for the future.

“Feedback from the public will help us understand how the proposed options impact road users and the local community. People will be helping to shape the scheme and maximise the benefits as we progress the design.”

Three options for dualling are being put forward as well as improvements to the Hopgrove junction

The six-week consultation runs from today to Monday, 5 September, with feedback helping National Highways develop its planning application for a Development Consent Order (DCO), should the scheme be developed further.

A DCO is required for all nationally significant infrastructure projects and will allow for the Planning Inspectorate to make a recommendation to the Secretary of State, who will decide on whether development consent should be granted for the proposed scheme.

The A64 Hopgrove project is one of 32 announced in National Highways’ 2020-25 Delivery Plan as being considered by the government for further development for the next five-year roads investment period which starts in 2025.

Some £347 million of funding has been allocated to the development of these projects, which have been identified through National Highways’ programme of strategic studies, route strategies, specific areas of research and work with stakeholders. Not all schemes in the pipeline will progress to construction and there is currently no commitment from the government to develop this scheme beyond this current stage.

People can find out more about the A64 Hopgrove scheme options in a number of ways:

A consultation brochure is available online at www.highwaysengland.citizenspace.com/he/a64-hopgrove or the following locations:

York Explore Library – Library Square, Museum Street, York, YO1 7DS

Huntington Library – Garth Road, Huntington, York, YO32 9QJ

Malton Library – St Michael Street, Malton, YO17 7LJ

Scarborough Library – Vernon Road, Scarborough, YO11 2NN

People can visit a virtual exhibition at www.highwaysengland.citizenspace.com/he/a64-hopgrove any time between now and the end of the consultation. It includes all the materials that would be available at a public exhibition such as maps and environmental information and there will be instructions so people can navigate through the room.

Two public exhibitions with the project team will be held at the following locations, dates and times:

New Earswick Folk Hall, Hawthorn Terrace, York, YO32 4AQ, on Friday, 12 August, from 2pm to 8pm; and

The Milton Rooms, Market Place, Malton, YO17 7LX, on Tuesday, 23 August, from 2pm to 8pm.

Two online webinars will take place on Wednesday, 3 August and Thursday, 1 September, both from 6pm to 7.30pm. Attendees will receive a presentation about the route options from the project team and be given opportunities to ask questions using a chat function. To register for either, please email a64hopgrove@nationalhighways.co.uk or call the project team on 0300 470 2164 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday

An advertising van giving details of the options will visit Scarborough from Thursday 4 to Saturday 6 August, and will be staffed by members of the project team on Friday 5 August who can answer any questions people may have. It will be parked outside Holland & Barrett, Brunswick Pavilion, Westborough, Scarborough, YO11 2PA. The van will also be parked at Monks Cross Shopping Park in York on 17 August and in York city centre the following day, but won’t be staffed.

Members of the public can also email the project team at a64hopgrove@nationalhighways.co.uk or speak to them on 0300 470 2164 from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday