THE funeral of much-loved York hairdresser Julio Garcia is to be held on August 3 at York Crematorium on Bishopthorpe Road.

Julio, one half of top York hairdressing duo Glen and Julio, died of cancer in York Hospital at the age of 70 on July 11. His partner Glen Jackson was at his bedside.

The Press Facebook page was deluged with tributes to Julio in the days that followed. And Glen said he has since received more than 600 cards and letters expressing condolences.

Julio’s funeral will be at 12.20pm on August 3 at the crematorium. Glen said all friends of Julio would be welcome.

There will be a wake at Pike Hills golf club afterwards.

Glen and Julio were together for more than 40 years – ever since Glen, already a hairdresser, went on holiday to Spain and met Julio there.

The pair decided they wanted to spend their lives together, and returned to England where, deciding to share Glen’s profession, Julio gave up his work as an accountant and trained with Glen to be a ladies’ hairdresser.

The pair opened the Glen and Julio salon in a former butcher's shop in Bishopthorpe Road in 1975, and went on to train dozens of hairdressers and style thousands of clients, including generations of local families.

They both became presidents of the York and Yorkshire Hairdressers Federation, and also travelled the world together, taking part in international competitions.

Julio Garcia with his pet dachshund Sophia - who will be attending his funeral with Glen

They represented Great Britain in the World and European hairdressing championships, winning gold medals in Holland, Germany, Italy and London, as well being named British, Scottish and Welsh champions.

They styled wigs for the former York Waxworks Museum in Friargate, and even appeared in a feature film when, after being employed as technical advisers on the set of Never Better, they impressed the producer so much they were offered minor roles.

"We had a wonderful life together," Glen said.

After they retired in 2015, they moved to a house in Acomb, where they lived with their pet dachshund Sophia.

Glen said he would be bringing Sophia to Julio’s funeral, because the little dog has missed him so much.

Scores of tributes to Julio were posted on The Press Facebook page in the days after his death.

"Julio, you were so brave and fought right to the end, I will miss you," Press reader Julie Sharples posted.

"So sad to hear this news, Julio fought the cancer very bravely," added Jules Lee. "He was so lovely and kind to my mum and all who met him. He will be greatly missed."

"Such a lovely man," wrote Debbie Forshaw. "He used to do mine and my mum's hair many years ago. So sorry for your loss Glen."