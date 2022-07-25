HOLIDAY traffic is causing problems on a major route through York and North Yorkshire today.

The AA is reporting plenty of queuing traffic on the A64 in both York and Malton today (July 25) due to people heading to the coast at the start of the school Summer holidays.

There's currently heavy traffic due to holiday traffic on the A64 westbound from Barton Hill Crossroads to the Hopgrove Roundabout.

Travel time is currently around 20 minutes.

The Summer break has prompted a mass exodus from York and West Yorkshire cities such as Leeds to coastal resorts such as Scarborough.

And the route has been overwhelmed at the Hopgrove roundabout north-east of York, where it narrows from a dual carriageway to a single carriageway.

Thankfully there are as yet no reports of major incidents to further delay the getaway.