A PUB in York city centre has suddenly closed, with an insolvency practitioner appointed.

The Gillygate, situated in the street Gillygate, has a notice on its website saying it has permanently closed.

It goes on to state: "An insolvency practitioner has been appointed. Creditors and debtors will be contacted in due course."

The Press reported in January last year that the pub, which first opened in1811, had gone on the market for offers in the region of £110,000.

Rightmove said the venue had four bars, a beer garden and nine rooms to let - and had long been a popular spot for a drink and a bite to eat with both residents and visitors alike.

In 2014, The Press reported how the then owners Brian and Suzanne Furey took over the pub in 2014 - investing £500,000 to refurbish the pub giving it a complete makeover inside and out.

Customers who had booked to stay at the pub posted on Tripadvisor how their holiday plans had been wrecked.

One person said they booked accommodation there months ago but had received an email cancellation with no reason given,

Another said they had been due to stay there in August, having booked and paid in January, only for it to be cancelled.