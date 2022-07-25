YORK Acorn beat Egremont Rangers 40-18 in a National Conference League premier division relegation four-pointer, leaving the Cumbrians all but destined for the drop.

York lost the reverse fixture at Egremont 26-24 earlier in the season, but were able to open the scoring against Rangers through Matt Chilton and Josh Parker.

The tries saw Acorn take a 10-point lead and, by the opening minutes of the second half, they had maintained that advantage.

This was in spite of Egremont scoring through tries from Mitchell Edwards and Jake McBride.

Chilton notched his second try of the game, while Nathan Hammerton also scored to ensure York held the lead.

Acorn were able to break away from their opponents through a brace from Clayton Shepherdson, a Jack Byrnes try and Antony Chilton completing a six-goal contribution in the game.

Leon Crellin’s score, alongside Sean Mumberson’s three conversions, were not enough for Rangers to get back into the match, as York won their fourth game in five.

Acorn now sit just one point behind Pilkington Recs and are only eight behind them on points difference, having played the same amount of games.

Elsewhere, in division two, Heworth were able to beat Woolston Rovers 28-10 away from home, fighting back against a solid effort from the hosts.

Heworth were able to take an early lead through opening tries from Liam Jackson and Adam Dent, initially holding a 12-0 lead.

Woolston though were resilient and, by the 52nd minute, were behind by just two points through touchdowns from Adam Files and Kieron Moore, with a conversion from Aaron Barber.

The Villagers soon restored a comfortable margin in their lead through a brace from Billy Saturday and an additional try from Ben Barnard.

Danny Allan was able to land four goals for the division leaders.

Late in the game, Rovers saw Ryan Brown sent off for punching, while Alex Smith was sin-binned for an altercation with Heworth’s George Elliott, who himself was yellow-carded.

Leon Wilkinson was also yellow carded, having previously been given 10 minutes for dissent.

Elsewhere, in the Yorkshire Men’s League premier division, New Earswick All Blacks fell to a 68-0 defeat away at Westgate Common.

Next for York Acorn is a clash with Thornhill Trojans away from home. Heworth, meanwhile, will face Wigan St Judes away. Elsewhere, New Earswick All Blacks will face Siddal Academy at home.

All games will take place on Saturday, August 6 and kick-off at 2.30pm.