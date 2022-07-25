The Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery will continue to sponsor League Two side Harrogate Town AFC ahead of the 2022/2023 Football League season starting on July 30th.
The move renews a deal signed last August and will see the club’s season ticket holder’s receive a 10 per cent discount on the beer at Black Sheep pubs as well as further matchday activations and giveaways through the season.
Last August, the club’s newly built car park terrace was renamed ‘The Black Sheep Brewery Stand’.
And most notably, the brewery collaborated with the club to launch a new beer, Yellow Black Army, a fruity IPA, to celebrate Harrogate’s recent promotion to League Two.
Black Sheep Chief Executive, Charlene Lyons commented: “We’ve been working with a number of sports clubs across the Yorkshire region to help grow grassroots sport and rebuild communities following the global pandemic.”
Such support also included partnering with Huddersfield and Otley rugby clubs.
