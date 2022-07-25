A fourth-generation family business near York has agreed an extra £150,000 funding deal to help secure its growth.

Gemini Worktops, based at Melbourne near York, is one of the UK’s largest suppliers of quartz and solid surface kitchen worktops and has an existing working capital facility with Reward Finance Group.

Gemeni recently opened a new showroom at its Mason’s Yard HQ to complement its online business. This is equipped with workspaces for use by professional interior designers, architects, builders and developers as a meeting place with clients.

Gemeni plans to use the money to invest in stock to ensure it can meet growing demand, and support the growth of sister company Mindful Memorials, which provides memorials of all kinds to customers via its network of eight branches across Yorkshire, with all products designed and made at its York masonry yard .

Gemini Worktop’ co-owner Matt Rotherham said the funding will enable "us to fulfil our growth ambitions and capitalise on the opportunities we see.

"Being able to invest in stock is key to this, removing a potential barrier to growth, and helping us navigate the well-publicised global supply chain issues that all manufacturers are facing.”

“Reward’s flexible approach is refreshing in our experience of working with finance providers, giving us a facility that means we can tap into funds as and when we require. Chris Ibbetson and the team there took time to understand the seasonality and short-term challenges that a business like ours can face and quickly provided a practical solution that will benefit us in so many ways, including being able to continue creating new skilled job opportunities.”

Chris Ibbetson, relationship manager at Reward Finance Group added,

“Our Business Finance solution is ideal for companies like Gemini whose long-term growth plans can be held back due to short-term issues such as stock availability. Building strong relationships with our clients allows us to get close to their business and their ambitions and we are always delighted when we are able to provide additional funding to support them with their plans. We look forward to seeing the company grow as the Gemini Worktops and Mindful Memorials brands develop.”