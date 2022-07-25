A MAJOR commuter route into York has reopened after repairs to a burst water main were completed over the weekend.
Wigginton Road was closed last week following the burst, causing traffic chaos in the area, with vehicles heading towards York Hospital and the city centre being diverted via Crichton Avenue, Burton Stone Lane and Bootham.
Yorkshire Water said today that all repairs and resurfacing of the road were completed at the weekend and all traffic management was removed first thing yesterday morning.
The company said last week that the burst, which caused 'significant damage' to the road surface, may have been related to the heatwave.
A spokesperson said increased demand for water had put its pipes under more pressure than normal and very dry ground conditions could also have caused underground movements, leading to fractures in pipes.
There have been previous bursts in Wigginton Road in both 2020 and 2021 and the Press asked Yorkshire Water last week whether the company was therefore considering replacing the entire main in the long term.
A spokeswoman said then that it was looking into long term solutions and reviewing its assets in the area.
