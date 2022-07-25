Internet sensation and comedian Stephanie Aird has announced a new date in York as part of her popular ‘LIVE LOLs’ Tour.
Stephanie has amassed an incredible 600,000 and her hilarious comedy videos chatting about her life, coffee shops, trying to losing weight and her famous egg sandwich video have been viewed well over 40 million times.
She has also appeared on ITV’s Judge Rinder and more recently ‘Take A Hike’ on BBC Two in which you can still watch her lead her walk along stunning Northumbria on BBC iPlayer.
Alongside her popular tour and videos, Stephanie also has her own jewellery and pottery range - Phannie Potter. (Phannie taken from her name Stephanie). www.Phanniepotter.com
Aird, from Hartlepool, will be performing an adult evening of music, comedy and tribute acts at Bishopthorpe Social Club.
Steph said:” I’ll be in York on Friday 23rd September for an adult evening of music, tribute acts and a lot of LIVE LOLs. I hope you can all make it. I love playing in gorgeous York, everyone is always so lovely and the crowds are brilliant. I can’t wait to be back! I hope you can come along and have an amazing night!”
She also warned fans to watch out for scammers and only buy from her official ticket provider at www.WeGotTickets.com/StephaniesShow
