RYEDALE District Council has won an award for its work fighting fuel poverty.

The council was declared Council of the Year at the Yorkshire and Humberside Energy Efficiency Awards.

The council has been working on such matters since the 1990s, taking a ‘whole house’ approach, noting many of the district’s rural homes tend to be off the main gas networks and rely on expensive fuel sources to keep warm.

Phillip Spurr, Programme Director for Place and Resources, said: “This win for our work as a council is a huge achievement and represents the tireless work of our officers over many years.

“Our work on various innovative schemes in collaboration with partners such as YES Energy Solutions has reduced fuel poverty and improved the health of our residents.

“This in turn has saved them hundreds of pounds on their energy bills and helped the Council deliver on the aims in our Council Plan of helping citizens become more energy efficient.”

Schemes currently available to those who are eligible include the North Yorkshire Warm Homes Scheme, Ryedale Energy Saver Scheme and Green Homes Grant Scheme.

Landlords are also able to apply for the Landlord Improvement Loan or Grant which can be used to improve energy efficiency.

More information about them can be found on the Council’s website