Consultation events are being held in Ryedale on pioneering proposals to draw natural heat from deep gas extraction wells (including one originally drilled for fracking) and providing it homes and businesses in the district.

Residents are encouraged to book their place at the public event which will be online between 18:30 and 20:00 on Thursday 28 July. They will have the chance to find out more and ask questions about the scheme, which would be the first of its kind in the UK to repurpose these types of wells.