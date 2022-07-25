Consultation events are being held in Ryedale on pioneering proposals to draw natural heat from deep gas extraction wells (including one originally drilled for fracking) and providing it homes and businesses in the district.
Residents are encouraged to book their place at the public event which will be online between 18:30 and 20:00 on Thursday 28 July. They will have the chance to find out more and ask questions about the scheme, which would be the first of its kind in the UK to repurpose these types of wells.
Third Energy, which owns 12 wells in Ryedale, has commissioned investigations to establish if they can be repurposed for geothermal energy.
Ryedale District Council secured a £50,000 government grant to help fund the work. This sum has been match funded by the company, which has new owners and is no longer interested in using the wells for fracking or gas extraction.
If the project is shown to be viable, the wells could heat private homes, plus leisure, commercial or agricultural buildings.
To register your place, send an email to: info@arch-comms.co.uk.
This meeting is part of a series of in-person and online events, including displays at Pickering Market, Pickering Library and the Malton Show. More information about the project and the survey can be found at https://ryedale.commonplace.is/.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here