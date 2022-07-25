HOME Office officials have confirmed to Hambletom District Council that it will give 14 days notice before it starts moving in asylum seekers to its proposed camp at Linton-on-Ouse.

The confirmation came as part of a response from central government about the proposed centre, which aims to house 1,500 single men at the edge of the small village near York.

Councillor Mark Robson, Leader of Hambleton District Council said: “We have now received a detailed response from the Home Office in relation to our Pre-Action Protocol letter issued on 25 May 2022.

“This response is currently being assessed by our legal team who will then prepare advice which will be considered by both Cabinet and Council, who will then decide the next steps. This process may take some time due to potential complexities and the need to potentially clarify points.

“We have also received further responses from the Home Office in relation to the Planning Contravention Notice served in May. These responses are also currently being assessed by our legal team.

“The Home Office has now confirmed that we will be given a 14-day notice period should the decision be taken to begin moving people onto the site at Linton-on-Ouse.

“At present we continue to understand that no final decision has been taken by Ministers to accommodate asylum seekers at RAF Linton.

“Local councillors continue to support and be in dialogue with the local community, and we continue to aim to secure the best possible outcome for everyone.”