A DRINK driver has been arrested following a tip off from a bouncer in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say they were called out last night (July 24) after reports of a drink drive incident in Thirsk.

Traffic Constable David Minto was on the scene and stopped a man driving a black Honda.

He said: "I was given the heads-up by a member of door staff in Thirsk regarding a potential drink-driver.

"The driver didn’t make the best decision and fell into my trap when he decided to drive the very short distance home.

"The driver provided a positive roadside specimen and was arrested.

"Whilst in custody, he provided a further specimen twice over the limit.

"Now charged to court and the reality of a disqualification.

"He’d likely have got home if it wasn’t for the vital information I received."

York Press: Police arrested a drink driver driving a Honda in Thirsk after a report from a bouncerPolice arrested a drink driver driving a Honda in Thirsk after a report from a bouncer