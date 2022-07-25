A DRINK driver has been arrested following a tip off from a bouncer in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called out last night (July 24) after reports of a drink drive incident in Thirsk.
Traffic Constable David Minto was on the scene and stopped a man driving a black Honda.
He said: "I was given the heads-up by a member of door staff in Thirsk regarding a potential drink-driver.
"The driver didn’t make the best decision and fell into my trap when he decided to drive the very short distance home.
"The driver provided a positive roadside specimen and was arrested.
"Whilst in custody, he provided a further specimen twice over the limit.
"Now charged to court and the reality of a disqualification.
"He’d likely have got home if it wasn’t for the vital information I received."
