EMERGENCY services were called in after a van left the road and crashed into a building last night (July 24).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to Hemingbrough near Selby after reports of a crash.
Station manager Tony Walker was on the scene.
He said: "I responded with Selby appliances to this road traffic collision in Hemingbrough.
"There was no one trapped in the vehicle, but there was considerable damage to a van and an outbuilding.
"The scene was made safe by crews and was left with police."
