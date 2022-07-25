EMERGENCY services were called in after a van left the road and crashed into a building last night (July 24).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to Hemingbrough near Selby after reports of a crash.

Station manager Tony Walker was on the scene.

He said: "I responded with Selby appliances to this road traffic collision in Hemingbrough.

"There was no one trapped in the vehicle, but there was considerable damage to a van and an outbuilding.

"The scene was made safe by crews and was left with police."