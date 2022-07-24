POLICE investigating a sexual assault on a teenage girl as she was walking to school in a North Yorkshire town have made an arrest.
North Yorkshire Police appealed for help on Friday as they probed an incident in Gowthorpe, Selby, in which the girl was sexually touched as she walked to school on the morning of last Wednesday.
The force now says an arrest has been made, adding: "Following a recent appeal for information relating to a sexual assault in Selby, a suspect has been positively identified and the investigation is ongoing. Thank you to those that have contacted with info."
