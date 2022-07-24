FIREFIGHTERS have been tackling a large fire at a house in a North Yorkshire village today (July 24).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say crews from Selby York and Tadcaster along with West Yorkshire were called this afternoon to a large fire to property in the Burn area.

Station manager Tony Walker has since said: "The incident is now under control and the cause under investigation.

"Thanks to Snaith and Pontefract from our neighbouring brigades for their assistance.

"The incident has now scaled down to 2 appliances to dampen down."

Firefighters from York, Selby and Tadcaster tackled a large house for in Burn near Selby