FIREFIGHTERS have been tackling a large fire at a house in a North Yorkshire village today (July 24).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say crews from Selby York and Tadcaster along with West Yorkshire were called this afternoon to a large fire to property in the Burn area.
Station manager Tony Walker has since said: "The incident is now under control and the cause under investigation.
"Thanks to Snaith and Pontefract from our neighbouring brigades for their assistance.
"The incident has now scaled down to 2 appliances to dampen down."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article