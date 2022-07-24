EMERGENCY crews were called in after reports of a man in a York river.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that the York fire stations boat crew rescued a man from the river Ouse in York in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Station manager Tony Walker said: "The crew were assisted by Acomb fire crew.
"Your fire crews working hard to keep the public safe."
