TENS of thousands of fans came to York this weekend to watch live performances of two chart-topping bands.

The Sky Bet Jump Jockeys Nunthorpe Handicap race opened at the York racecourse in Knavesmire this weekend (Friday, July 22 to Saturday, July 23), featuring leading jockey stars, brothers Sean and James Bowen.

Each day of the racing closed with the Music Showcase performances; an event held which is held annually at the racecourse during the summer.

The Friday night show starred Madness, who performed to a crowd of around 15,000 people, and Sugababes performed on the Saturday to a crowd of 25,000.

Sugababes at Music Showcase Picture: York Racecourse

James Brennan, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship at the Racecourse said: “Everyone at the course was really excited for these magical racing and music events to return.

“Bands that bring a smile to many faces, add in the spectacle of the racing itself and we hope it proved a summer weekend to savour.”

“We’ve had two great evenings of music and racing, and everyone has had a great time.

“There was a lovely atmosphere and loud cheers for the winners and the bands, and it was lovely to see the Clocktower Enclosure buzzing.

“Friday was a good evening for Yorkshire trainers, taking five of seven races, including a double for Malton’s Richard Fahey, courtesy of the horses International Girl and Spirit Dancer.”

Madness performing at Music Showcase Picture: York Racecourse

The Clocktower Enclosure, known by some as the Picnic Enclosure, is a more informal area with a capacity for several thousands and is only ever available for entry of race days.

The bands, who are both currently on UK tours, performed their much loved hits which took them to the top of the charts.

Madness, who have remained a popular part of the British music scene since 1979, have had 15 UK top ten singles including ‘It Must Be Love’, ‘House of Fun’, and ‘Our House’.

Around 45,000 attended the weekend Picture: York Racecourse

The Sugababes, who formed in the 90s, performed as their original line-up of Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena, and Siobhan Donaghy.

They are best known for their six number one singles such as ‘Push the Button’ and ‘About you Now’, with the Spice Girls being the only British girl band to have had more.

Last year, the Music Showcase saw crowds of 30,000 spectate the performances of McFly and Rick Astley.

The next event at the Racecourse will be the £6 million Sky Ebor Festival, between August 17 to 20.