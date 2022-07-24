YORK rescue boat held the naming ceremony of their new lifeboat in memory of a teenager who passed away in the River Foss.

The ceremony for the new lifeboat, named ‘Spirit of Sonny’, was held on Sunday, July 24, by the River Foss behind the Novotel on Fishergate, in memory of Sonny Ferry, 19, who passed away near the Blue Bridge in April 2019.

The £45,000 lifeboat was made possible by ‘The Sunshine Campaign’, set up by his parents Kate and Steve Ferry, who began fundraising just a week after their loss.

Kate and Steve Ferry with Lord Mayor of York and loved ones Picture: Emily Horner

At the time, The Press had hosted a meeting in Walmgate between them and rescue boat officials.

Kate Ferry said: “We are so thrilled that the new rescue boat is finally ready for service.

“Through the pandemic our niece fundraised online with 24 hour challenges, people have collected money from bingos and someone sold a swimming pool.

“It is tangible evidence of the love, good will and kindness of so many wonderful people, who through their efforts have comforted us through the trauma and heartbreak of losing our beautiful Sonny.

Sonny's loved ones at the ceremony Picture: Emily Horner

“Sonny was a sweetheart, he was a lovely boy and he was clever, I have worn this forget me not patterned dress to match his blue eyes.

“We wanted to support York Rescue Boat for what they do, and to warn children and young adults that these places are dangerous.”

The ceremony was attended by Sonny’s loved ones, the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr David Carr, and Sherriff of York, Suzie Mercer, and the York Rescue Boat crew who can now begin training to use the boat.

Father Tony Lester reading prayers, with YRB's David Wilson Picture: Emily Horner

Father Tony Lester, of Our Lady’s church in Acomb, also blessed the lifeboat with prayers.

David Wilson, the training manager of York Rescue Boat, hosted the ceremony by popping champagne as is traditional.

The Spirit of Sonny lifeboat Picture: Emily Horner

David said: “Kate and Steve have had an amazing drive and passion for the fundraising, they channelled their grief and feelings into something so positive.

“The boat helps to speed up the whole rescue process and can send all the information to the coroners quicker.

“The boat is bigger than the original and has a side scan sonar to allow us to see underwater hazards and scan down the river to find casualties better.”

The old and new lifeboat side by side Picture: Emily Horner

The boat is two metres longer than the original, and the helm is further back, which allows crews to fit a stretcher for casualties, giving them more space to work on a patient and carry more crew members.

The engine is more powerful, which will be strong enough for the boat to tow stranded craft back to shore, and the hull is stronger meaning there is less risk of damage from underwater obstacles.