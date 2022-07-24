THE Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called in after a crash which blocked the A64 near York.

North Yorkshire Police said there was a full closure on the dual carriageway, between the Fulford and Tadcaster Road junction, was in place on both directions to allow for an air ambulance to land.

One member of the public was taken to hospital by the Yorkshire Ambulance with minor injuries.

Officers said the A64 was now fully open Westbound between Fulford and London Bridge, however one lane remains closed Eastbound.

Police report that there is still heavy traffic in both directions, so motorists should expect delays.