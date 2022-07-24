Picking out a baby name can be a very tough decision for new parents, with so many unique ones to potentially pick from.
In most cases, parents aim for something that is fairly common, but some make the decision to pick a name that stands out a bit from the crowd.
New research from Play Like Mum has delved into the latest ONS data to reveal the top 100 rarest baby names in the UK for boys and girls.
On their website page, they wrote: "We dug deep into the latest available ONS data, looking at a list of over 3,000 of the rarest names, and narrowed it down to 50 for boys and 50 for girls.
"Included in our list are some of the best and more unusual names, including some names inspired by popular culture.
"Our original list of 3,000 names consisted of the names which were registered just three times in England and Wales over the course of the year 2020."
What are the 50 rarest baby boy names?
- Acen
- Addy
- Aristotle
- Blessing
- Brooke
- Cloud
- Corby
- Daniel-James
- Dariyan
- Drake
- Duran
- Elison
- Ennio
- Esteban
- Fitzgerald
- Foivos
- Glory
- Icarus
- Jesus
- Kairi
- Kleart
- Laker
- Lion
- Long
- Loyal
- Ludwick
- Majesty
- Major
- Neymar
- Othello
- Ousmane
- Rebel
- Reiko
- Renelle
- Sokratis
- Solton
- Spike
- Stanislas
- Takumi
- Thorn
- Tiano
- Tinotenda
- Turner
- Uri
- Vincentas
- Vitaly
- Wiley
- Xabier
- Zekiel
- Zico
What are the 50 rarest baby girl names?
- Acer
- Antonietta
- Aphrodite
- Aubriella
- Beverley
- Bloom
- Boadicea
- Cartier
- Cheryl
- Cyan
- Delphina
- Despina
- Dorsa
- Elke
- Elleri
- Fabiana
- Fifi
- Firdous
- Flossie
- Foteini
- Fox
- Georgette
- Gray
- Happiness
- Hodo
- Hooriyah
- Israel
- Ixia
- Jersie
- James
- Julianne
- Justina
- Karabella
- Lagatha
- Loveday
- Malibu
- Marvel
- Meeka
- Oceanna
- Peace
- Pebbles
- Red
- Rehab
- Royal
- Saffi
- Tasmin
- Tennessee
- Tuba
- Zayla
- Zuza
