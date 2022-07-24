Love Island has once again captured the attention of millions of people in the UK, as Series 8 begins to near its endpoint.

There has been plenty of drama, especially with the introduction of four new bombshells entering the villa earlier this week.

Love Island Series 8 has already been going for a month and a half, after starting on June 6, and some may be wondering when the finale will be scheduled for.

Here's all the information you'll need to watch the anticipated final episode.

Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

The final episode of Love Island 2022 will air on Monday, August 1, as reported by The Metro.

In the first episode of the show presenter Laura Whitmore had said the programme would run for eight weeks, which brings it round to that August date.

Series six, which aired in 2021, also ran for a full eight weeks, beginning on June 28 and ending on August 23.

The finale should also run for a bit longer than a standard episode, as the 2021 series went on for 95 minutes.

The bumper episode typically sees the public cast their vote on four remaining couples, deciding their favourite romance and choosing who they want to win the £50,000 cash prize.

Usually, the winning couple’s villa-born relationship is put to the test, as they each select one of two envelopes – one of which grants the holder the full prize fund.

So far no one has decided to keep the money all to themselves, but maybe this is the year that will change.