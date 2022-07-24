Blue Light Card has revealed its summer discounts and among the deals are plenty of days out for all the family to enjoy, including West Midlands attractions.
So if you’re a Blue Light Card member and looking to fill the diary with some fun plans this summer, look no further.
The summer deals also include offers on hotel stays, restaurants, toys and games and cinema trips.
Our Safari Summer Clubs begin very soon! 🌞— West Midland Safari (@WestMidSafari) July 18, 2022
From 28th July, you can book your child on to one of our amazing sessions and leave it with us to give them a day of educational fun! 😃
For more information or to book on to a session ➡️ https://t.co/IvlF1qiTNI#WMSP pic.twitter.com/Fgx85v2igR
Blue Light Card reveals discounts on West Midlands attractions this summer
Here’s a list of the discounts that members can take advantage of at local attractions this summer.
- Exclusive savings at Merlin Attractions including Alton Towers Resort
- West Midland Safari Park – 25% off general admission or 35% off admission and ride wristbands
- Cadbury World – 20% off
Blue Light Card summer deals 2022 including food, hotels and more
Here’s a selection of other deals Blue Light Card members can redeem.
- Save at least 20% at IHG Hotels & Resorts including Holiday Inn
- 20% off Virgin Experience Days
- 10% off West End theatre tickets with SEE Tickets
- 10% off KFC
- 10% off Starbucks
- 20% off food at Toby Carvery (Monday – Friday)
- 10% off online orders - The Entertainer
- 15% off at Hamleys
- Exclusive savings available at Cineworld, Vue and Odeon cinemas
How to apply for a Blue Light Card
Getting a membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy.
All you need to do is register online at their website.
You can apply if you are a member of the NHS, emergency and social services and more.
A card will cost you £4.99 and it is valid for two years.
