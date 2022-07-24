A RECYCLING bin was set alight in a wooded area near York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service received reports that a recycling bin was set alight by youths.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 23, in a wooded area on Littlethorpe Close, Strensall, at 6.09pm.

Crews located the fire and found it had been extinguished by members of the public prior to their arrival.