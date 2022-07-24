A MOTORCYCLE and a van crashed outside a fire station in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service has reported that a motorcyclist and a van collided outside Scarborough fire station on North Marine Road.
The incident occurred on Saturday, July 23, at 7.59pm.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with arm injuries, and crews assisted him with first aid until the ambulance arrived.
