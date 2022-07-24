MEN dressed in black were seen damaging a car in York.

North Yorkshire Police received reports that a silver car was damaged by two men while it was parked in the layby on Shipton Road.

The incident happened on Friday, July 15, at around 9pm.

The two suspects were described as wearing all black clothing.

If you have any information that could help officers, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number which is 12220123508.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.