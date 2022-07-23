FIVE North Yorkshire eateries have been shortlisted as finalists for the English Curry Awards.

The English Curry Awards highlight the growth of the Asian curry sector celebrate the talent of the curry professionals and businesses across the country, with the finalist shortlist determined by public vote.

For the second year in a row, York based cookery schoolteacher, Sharmini Thomas, of Sharmini’s Inspirational Indian Cuisine, up for Curry School of the Year, after winning the same award last year.

Sharmini Thomas won 'Curry School of the Year' last year Picture: Press Archives

The 29 States restaurant, on Tower Street, opposite Clifford’s Tower, is up for Kitchen of the Year.

The restaurant won a Tripadvisor's 'Traveller's Choice' award last year.

29 States is up for Kitchen of the Year Picture: Press Archives

Up for Takeaway of the Year are The Banyan Tree, in Easingwold, and Masala in Harrogate.

The Banyan Tree has completed further trading standards service training in 2019, and have been rated among the top ten restaurants in Easingwold on Tripadvisor.

The Banyan Tree Picture: NQ staff

Masala Takeaway in Harrogate Picture: Google Street View

The Jaipur Spice in Thirsk is up for Restaurant of the Year. In 2014, the restaurant's Head Chef, Mohammed Anwar Hussain, was recognised as one of the UK's best chefs at the Curry Life awards.

Jaipur Spice chef winning Chef of the Year in 2014 Picture: Press Archives

A spokesperson from the event organiser, at Oceanic Consulting said: “The English Curry Awards were one of our first and remain one of our best awards. It’s always a brilliant night of fun, food and celebration.

“Despite the many challenges facing the curry industry, these awards prove year after year how much talent there is fuelling the industry, satisfying all of our curry cravings. We have an abundance of talent and fierce competition this year and we wish best of luck to all finalists.”

The black-tie 11th Awards ceremony takes place at the Holiday Inn, Birmingham Airport, on August 22.

Those up for awards include chefs, restaurants, managers, takeaways, kitchen teams and curry schools.