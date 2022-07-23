A scam warning has been issued to prepare Brits before the latest email phishing scam arrives in the UK.

The cyber security experts at TitanHQ have warned that we should be on the lookout for a scam that "is likely to hit British shores over the coming months."

The advice comes after a US school district admitted to transferring nearly $200,000 to an account controlled by cyber criminals last month.

With phishing attacks reaching an all-time high in the first part of 2022, TitanHQ has shared its top tips to help you from being caught out.

Brits warned over email scam heading to the UK from the US

This kind of cyber attack is known as "spear phishing" which is where a cybercriminal poses as a trusted sender, sharing information that might be relevant or of interest to you.

In the above case, the Floyd County school district in Georgia received an email requesting payment.

The payment was supposedly from a company, Ben Hill Roofing, that had previously done some building work for a school within the district.

The school district only realised that they has been scammed when the real roofing company submitted its invoice.

They released the following statement: “Floyd County Schools has been made aware of a phishing incident. This cyber-attack resulted in funds being stolen from the school system by an outside source.”

Ronan Kavanagh, CEO of TitanHQ explained about the recent scam: “Cyber criminals have become more and more sophisticated, finding ways to create scam emails and websites that look legitimate.

"We would urge people to be extra cautious and always verify the senders contact details.

"If a vendor or customer you are familiar with contacts you via email, asking you to change their account payment details, or anything else that seems suspicious, then be sure to reach out to your direct contact at the company to make sure the request is legitimate.”

In a recent survey, TitanHQ found that 85% of organisations have experienced up to 17 types of security incidents in the past 12 months.

Titan HQ has warned of the "visible" and "financial consequences" of these kinds of scams.

The cyber security experts have added that the attacks are "becoming more sophisticated, they are becoming more prevalent, and they're affecting all different areas."

The schemes are no longer reserved for just large entities like the NHS and academic institutions but also smaller businesses.