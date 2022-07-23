Meta-owned Facebook is set to make a big change to its platform which could cause major changes to the way people use the app.
The social media giant could be updated with a new feature shortly which will allow users to create multiple profiles from the same account.
According to reports, it his hoped the move will help boost engagement on the site, with a trial allowing users to create up to four additional profiles.
Facebook users will not need to include their real name or identity for the additional profiles however, additional profiles will be subject to its Community Standards.
Facebook change sparks concern over online trolling
The move has led to concern over an increase in trolling. The company said: "Keeping safety and accountability in mind, additional profiles are still subject to Facebook's Community Standards, and Facebook takes action on people who violate these policies.”
Bloomberg journalist Kurt Wagner said: "Users could have one for friends and another for co-workers, for example, each with its own feed.”
Facebook spokesperson Leonard Lam confirmed users will only be able to comment or like another post with one profile.
