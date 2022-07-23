HAY bales had caught on fire in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were called to an incident in Upper Poppleton on Friday, July 22, at 8.37pm, after receiving a report that hay bales were on fire.
The fire service say the fire is believed to have been deliberately caused by youths.
At the scene, crews had to request for a further pump and water bowser to extiguish the flames.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article