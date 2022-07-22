POLICE have launched a CCTV appeal after a teenage girl was sexually touched by a man in a town near York.
North Yorkshire Police officers are looking to speak to the man pictured as he could have important information about an incident in Gowthorpe, Selby, when a teenage girl was sexually touched as she walked to school on Wednesday morning (July 20).
Anyone with any information is asked to email ian.butterfield@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1204 Ian Butterfield
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number: 12220126662 number when passing on information
