A KITTEN was found 85 miles from her North Yorkshire home with the help of a microchip.

Loki went missing from her home in Filey, but was thankfully found a week later when she popped up in Bradford, 85 miles away.

The four month old cat had slipped through the door of a home in Bradford on Jul 8 who then contacted the RSPCA York and Harrogate District branch.

Missing kitten Loki was found 85 miles away from her home Picture: RSPCA

The charity could then track down her owner using the details on her microchip, as her owner, Claire Harrison, had recently neutered and microchipped Loki and placed a ‘missing notification’ on the chip.

RSPCA inspector Adam Dickinson then picked up Loki and transported her to the RSPCA York Animal Home where Claire and her sons Ben, 10, and George, six, reunited with her on July 10 – which happened to be National Kitten Day.

Loki went missing from her Filey home and was found in Bradford Picture: RSPCA

Adam said: “We don’t know whether Loki got into someone’s car or not, I don’t think we’ll ever find out how she managed to get to Bradford, but she’s travelled quite a distance from Filey – she’s certainly not walked that.

“A lady was opening her back door in Bradford and Loki ran inside. When I examined her there was a shaved patch of fur on her side, so I assumed she had been recently neutered, which is when cats are usually microchipped.

“Her story shows the importance of microchipping your cat. Most cats we find aren’t and finding updated chips can be rare too as you often discover they still have the breeders’ names still on them or phone numbers ring out.”

Ben and George Harrison reunited with their kitten Loki Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA say one possible explanation is that’s he may have been snatched and then escaped from her captors.

Claire says the family have no relatives or connections to Bradford.

The Harrisons have now bought an airtag collar so they can track Loki’s location.

Adam added: “We just don’t know whether someone has taken her and then let her out in the city. But the main thing is she is back with her owners, unharmed and doing well.

“Responsible owners ensure their animals are neutered and microchipped. Loki’s owner did just that and as a result we were able to reunite the family with their pet.”

The York RSPCA Animal Home where Loki reunited with her family Picture: York Press Archives

Coincidentally, Loki lives up to her name, as the name Loki derives from the god of mischief in Nordic mythology.

Loki’s story comes as the RSPCA launches its Cancel Out Cruelty fund-raising campaign, which aims to help more animals in need during the summer.

The summer season sees a rise of animal cruelty with 245 reports every day, and the RSPCA frontline teams are working to rescue animals in need.

