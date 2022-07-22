Harrogate’s historic Turkish baths turn 125 this month.

Originally opened on Friday 23 July 1897 by The Duke of Cambridge Prince George, the Royal Baths were built by Baggalley & Bristowe of London costing £120,000 on the site of the old Montpellier Baths.

Water was pumped to the baths from several different springs, with treatments for conditions such as rheumatism, arthritis and sciatica being offered.

Although Turkish Baths were common in Victorian times, only seven remain dating back to the 19th century. None is as historically complete and in full working order as Turkish Baths Harrogate, with their Moorish design and Islamic arches and screens.

In 2018, Harrogate Borough Council carried out a £300,000 investment project to further enhance the unique historic character of the Grade II* listed building, while upgrading facilities to ensure it continues to thrive into the future.

Mark Tweedie, manager director of Brimhams Active, who operate the baths, said: “Our customers often tell us they feel exhilarated, euphoric and have a sense of total relaxation after a session at the baths. And what an incredible facility to be able to do so."

Free 45-minute history tours (subject to availability) of the baths are available on Monday 25, Wednesday 27 and Friday 29 July at 9am. To book a place, ring 01423 556746. Further information about Turkish Baths Harrogate is online at: www.turkishbathsharrogate.co.uk