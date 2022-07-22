FREE pop-up parties are set to come to Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon next month.

Harrogate Borough Council is organising the events following the success of its four-day family event in Valley Gardens last month to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The fun-filled events are free and promise a chance for young people to enjoy a mix of juggling and circus shows, magicians, character meet and greets, and mini discos.

The first events are at Valley Gardens, Harrogate on Thursday August 11 and Friday 12 August between 11am and 4pm.

Knaresborough Castle will also stage similar events between 11am and 4pm on Friday August 26.

Similarly, Ripon Spa Gardens will have its events on Saturday August 27 at the same time.

Cllr Sam Gibbs, cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: "Following the success of our free events to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, we're back with four events across the summer for all the family to enjoy.

"We know it can be difficult, and sometimes costly, to entertain the family during the six-week holidays, that's why we've decided to provide free events once again to help keep children entertained. And what better setting than Valley Gardens, Knaresborough Castle and Ripon Spa Gardens?

"So why not bring a picnic and enjoy our parks this summer?"