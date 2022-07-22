North Yorkshire has received an £8m windfall from central government to help fund energy efficiency schemes in the county.

The county council is targeting homes in Ryedale, Hambleton and Scarborough in the scheme, offering support with insulation, solar panels, air source heat pumps and high-heat retention electric storage heaters.

The new scheme, which is called the North Yorkshire Home Efficiency Fund, is offering a range of fully-funded energy-saving home improvements to eligible homeowners.

Up to £25,000 is available for each home, although most will receive upgrades costing up to £10,000. As many as 500 homes are expected to benefit.

Cllr Greg White, executive member for climate change, said: “This is a great opportunity for hard-pressed householders to get the necessary work done for free and for private landlords to access major discounts.”

Tenants in privately rented homes can also apply but landlords must pay a third of the improvement costs.

The county council is working with energy experts from YES Energy Solutions to help residents qualify for the scheme.

During the last financial year, YES Energy Solutions transformed the energy efficiency of more than 2,900 homes, cutting customer fuel bills by £36 million over the lifetime of the improvements installed.

To qualify, residents must have a household income of £30,000 or less, or receive means-tested benefits.

To apply contact YES Energy Solutions online or ring 01422 880100.