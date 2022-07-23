THIS popular York pub has reopened after a refit costing just shy of £200,000.

The Punch Bowl in Lowther Street in the Groves area of the city was once one of four pubs serving the local community and is now the last pub standing.

The pub is part of the award-winning Craft Union Pub Company, who were named the Best Community Operator at the 2022 Publican Awards.

The company says that it invested over £199,000 in The Punch Bowl so it can continue its long-standing service to the York neighbourhood and that all are welcome and it is dog friendly too.

There’s a new face at the bar to welcome customers, Deborah Peacock who has a wealth of pub, club, retail and management experience.

She said: “This is a wonderful pub and I am excited to be part of its next chapter. This latest refurb means it is even more inviting and people want to stay for longer! It’s all about making your visit here comfy and relaxing. You can come in to watch a match or just have a drink and a chat, that’s the beauty of this pub. This is a typical traditional local pub and it’s great meeting the regulars and new faces.”

The drinks menu has been extended so customers can enjoy a pint of ale, chilled lager, cool cocktail or explore different wines and spirits.

Deborah said: “We have something for everyone whatever the day, night or occasion to enjoy with friends, family, neighbours and team-mates.

"There is a great atmosphere here. We have a brilliant range of drinks, great service and pub sport and it’s all really good value.

"Come in and see us, come in and enjoy some great traditional community spirit in this friendly local.”

Deborah said the re-opening has been warmly welcomed by pub goers and the local community.

She said: "It is the perfect time of year to make the most of our new outside seating and watch the world go by with a refreshing pint, chilled glass of wine or delicious cocktail."

She said a highlight of these latest works is unrivalled sports viewing throughout with high-quality, big HD TV screens showing Sky Sports and BT Sport. Enjoy upcoming rugby summer internationals, international cricket, the Women’s Euros and F1. For further sporting entertainment, there is a new darts surround and pool table for in-house live action.

New seating, soft furnishings and carpeting add to the overall comfort in the pub. The room at the back of the pub has been incorporated into the main bar area but can still be hired for private functions and meetings – it’s ideal for family gatherings or hosting meetings and events for sports clubs, community groups and businesses.