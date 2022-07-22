THIEVES have broken into a building site near a North Yorkshire town and have stolen a large amount of diesel.

The incident happened at around 10.40pm on Thursday (July 21) in Seamer near Scarborough, when the suspects entered the North Fields Meadow development in Stoney Haggs Road.

The suspects moved heavy plant machinery to access the fuel and this would have made a noise late at night.

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard suspicious activity at the site on Thursday night, to anyone who was travelling past it and may have dashcam footage, and to anyone who lives or works nearby and may have captured the suspects on door bell or CCTV cameras.

If you were in the area at the time or live in the area, officers ask that you review your camera footage from July 21 and contact them if you can assist the investigation.

Officers are also carrying out house to house enquiries in the area.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email: jessica.eddon2@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 677 Eddon.

Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220127964.