A YORK woman, who is a "huge" fan of former girl band Girls Aloud, is set to take on the Race For Life in memory of former member, Sarah Harding.

Megan Kelsall, who lives in the city with her partner, Jacob, was motivated to take part as she is a big fan of the girl group and was devastated by Sarah’s death in September last year. Megan has also lost her grandad and a very close family friend to cancer.

Megan said she was hit hard by Sarah's death as she was her favourite member of the band.

Megan, 26, said: "I was devastated when I heard Sarah had died from cancer. I grew up listening to Girls Aloud. They were the backdrop to my childhood and teen years and Sarah was my favourite. There was just something about Sarah, she really stood out for me because she seemed so kind and full of life and great fun.

“It’s just heart-breaking that someone so young and full of energy and so talented should be taken from us by cancer.”

Megan pictured with her partner, Jacob.

Megan also lost her grandad to cancer before she was born and in February 2017, a very close family friend, Carole, passed away from the disease too.

Megan added: “Carole was only 65 when she died. She was a very special lady who was kind, caring and compassionate. She was a nurse and a real inspiration of mine.

"I really admired her positive approach to life. She will always have a place in our hearts. My whole family loved her very much. I think about her every single day and hope she is looking down on me.

“My grandad, John, passed away from bowel cancer at the age of 61, two years before I was born. I never got to meet him, and I do feel cheated that cancer took him away before I even got the chance to know him.”

After Sarah Harding's death, Megan felt she wanted to make a difference to the lives of people diagnosed with cancer.

She said: “I saw the Race for Life for Sarah Harding event on Instagram and straight away knew this was something I could do. I’ve never taken part in a Race for Life event before, but I run two or three times a week and really enjoy it, so I thought why not combine something I like doing with raising funds for vital cancer research.”

Megan will take part in the event by running a 5k in her nearby park and has already raised more than £250.

“When I told friends and family I was going to do this, everyone was so supportive. I was blown away by their generosity. It will really spur me on," she added.